Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Relationship Timeline: From Popular Couple To Battle In Court

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard once painted the town red with their relationship, right from talking about their relationship till they got married. However, within the span of a couple of years, these reports were replaced by talk of discord in the actor couple's marriage, and allegations of abuse against each other.

The former couple is currently battling it out in court over lawsuits related to defamation after the Aquaman star called herself a victim of abuse in a newspaper column. Here's all you need to know about the turn of events in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard relationship.

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard relationship timeline

2009: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard first met on the sets of the film The Rum Diary.

Late 2011- early 2012: The former was married to actor-singer Vanessa Paradis at that time and it was only after they parted ways, that his relationship with Heard started getting public. Reports claimed the relationship began at the end of the year after his divorce was reported in 2012.

Early 2014: It was reported by various media publications that the star couple was engaged after Heard was seen with an engagement ring.

February 2015: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard reportedly tied the knot on his island in the Bahamas, and some claim the nuptials took at their residence in Los Angeles.

May 2016; Amber Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp after 15 months of marriage. She cited irreconcilable differences and accused him of physical abuse under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Depp denied the allegations.

May 2016: She obtained a restraining order from the court and prohibited the actor from meeting or contacting her.

August 2016: The couple reached an out-of-settlement worth $7 million. Heard announced that she would be donating the money to two charities.

January 2017: The divorce between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard got finalised with settlements regarding their dogs and properties, which went to the former and latter respectively.

December 2018: In an op-ed in the Washington Post, Amber Heard, without mentioning ex-husband Johnny Depp, called herself a victim of abusive relationships.

Early 2019: Depp sues Heard for $50 million over her article in the media publication and added that he was the victim in their relationship.

July 2020: Depp filed libel lawsuit against News Group Newspapers, which published The Sun for calling him abusive and a 'wife beater.'

August 2020: Heard filed a countersuit for $100 million in the case involving her article, after failing to get the case transferred to California from Virginia and also to get the case dismissed.

November 2020: The court ruled in favour of News Group Newspapers in the case and denied Depp from making an appeal. Another plea to appeal the verdict was dismissed by the court in March next year.

November 2020: After a few days, Depp announces that he was asked to quit 'Fantastic Beasts 3.'

April 2022: Depp and Heard's libel lawsuit started at the Fairfax County courthouse in Virginia on April 11.

The former's lawyer alleged that the latter made the assault allegations against him for career advancement. The latter's attorneys claimed he was abusive, not just physically but also sexually.

The statements of their therapist, who claimed they were in a mutual abuse relationship, and their doctor were also recorded in court. Pictures of bruises on Heard's face, a recording where she admitted hitting Depp, Depp's severed finger and other injuries were all a part of the statements.