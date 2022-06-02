Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: All About Ex-couple's Net Worth As Depp Wins Lawsuit

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial has unarguably been one of the most trending topics of debate over the past few weeks. The jury finally reached a verdict on June 1 in the high-profile defamation suit wherein they passed the judgement in favour of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

With several headline-grabbing statements from both parties, the case is finally over with $15 million being granted to the Dark Shadows actor as compensation. Both Heard and Depp are among Hollywood's A-listed celebrities. As Depp availed $15 Million in compensation from the Virginia Court, let's take a look at the net worth of the ex-couple.

Johnny Depp net worth

As per the reports of Celebrity Net Worth, it is estimated that Johnny Depp has a total net worth of around $150 million, which does not include the compensation payment. Moreover, reports also suggest that the 58-year-old actor's stint in the industry have earned him more than $300 million. Speculations are rife that Depp charges around $20 million per film. In terms of property, Depp is said to have multiple residences in various countries.

Amber Heard net worth

Amber Heard’s exact net worth is not ascertained, however, as per Fox Business, it is pegged to be around USD 8 million, whereas, another report by Celebrity Net Worth reported Heard’s net worth to be $2.5 million. The Justice League actor is rumoured to be paid around $5 million for the first Aquaman movie, and $10 million for the sequel. Moreover, reports also suggest that Heard received $1.8 million for her appearance in The Stand and a further $1.65 million from L’Oreal.

More about Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's Defamation Trial

The defamation trial lasted for almost six weeks and came after Heard opened up about domestic abuse in The Washington Post, indirectly hinting at her disturbing relationship with Johnny Depp. Although she did not mention Depp's name in the op-ed, Depp claimed that it made him difficult to find work post that.

Image: Instagram/@discoveryplusin