Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Ex-nurse Testifies Heard's Past History Of Bipolar Disorder

Johnny Depp's $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard has entered the 13th day on May 3, 2022, with the latter's former nurse Erin Falati continuing her testimony via recorded deposition. On May 2, 2022, Johnny Depp's security guard Travis McGivern alleged that he saw Amber Heard punch the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor during an argument that took place in March 2015.

Amber Heard's nurse testifies actor's past history of bipolar disorder

As per the recent development by New York Post, Amber Heard's ex-nurse Erin Falati has told the jury that the Aquaman actor has a previous history of bipolar disorder, anxiety, ADHD, co-dependent issues and occasional insomnia. She further stated, "I have a generalised memory of there being … jealous and anxiety issues, including mistrust within the relationship." Falati continued saying, "I have a vague sense of those issues popping up throughout the years, but I wouldn’t say that was a constant theme."

McGivern details Heard hitting Depp in the face

On May 2, Johnny Depp's security guard McGivern testified in the court that he saw Amber Heard punch Depp in the face during an argument in his penthouse. He said in the court, "At that point out of the corner of my eye I saw a fist and an arm come across my right shoulder. And I heard and saw a closed fist contact Mr Depp in the left side of his face."

He further stated, "After Heard threw a Red Bull can at Depp, she left the penthouse." McGivern said that she re-entered with her sister, Whitney, when he tried to get the Alice In Wonderland actor out. He continued that he stepped in between Depp and Heard. Further, the security guard testified, "At that point, in the corner of my eye, I saw a fist and an arm come across my right shoulder. I heard and saw a closed fist contact Mr. Depp on the left side of his face."

The security guard said that on a few occasions, he would try to get Depp away from the situation and also stated that Amber Heard did not like his involvement.

