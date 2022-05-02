Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Security Guard Recounts Heard Attacking Depp Amid Argument

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are currently involved in a legal tussle in Fairfax, Virginia. On May 2, 2022, Johnny Depp's security guard Travis McGivern alleged that he saw Amber Heard punch the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor during an argument that took place in March 2015.

McGivern recalled trying to get Depp out of his apartment during an argument with Amber Heard when he saw the Aquaman actor taking a swipe at him.

Johnny Depp's security guard recalls Heard attacking Depp

As per Independent, McGivern testified in court that he saw Amber Heard punch Depp in the face during an argument in his penthouse. He said in the court, "At that point out of the corner of my eye I saw a fist and an arm come across my right shoulder. And I heard and saw a closed fist contact Mr Depp in the left side of his face."

He further stated, "After Heard threw a Red Bull can at Depp, she left the penthouse."

McGivern said that she re-entered with her sister, Whitney, when he tried to get the Alice In Wonderland actor out. He continued that he stepped in between Depp and Heard.

Further the security guard testified, "At that point, in the corner of my eye, I saw a fist and an arm come across my right shoulder. I heard and saw a closed fist contact Mr. Depp on the left side of his face."

McGivern testified that Depp did not throw anything at Heard nor did he physically hurt her, adding that he saw the Paranoia actor grabbed his arms and pushed Depp.

McGivern details Heard spitting on Depp

During McGivern's virtual testimony on Monday, he recalled a “volatile” argument between Depp and Heard in the downtown Los Angeles penthouse where Heard threw a Red Bull can at Depp and spit on him. He stated, "Heard was 'typically' the one name-calling, lots of f-bombs, you name it, she’s spewed it".

The security guard said that on a few occasions, he would try to get Depp away from the situation and also stated that Amber Heard did not like his involvement.

Image: Instagram/@edgeygfx/amberheard