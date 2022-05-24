Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Woman In Courtroom Claims Actor Is The Father Of Her Child

Johnny Depp and his ex, Amber Heard are currently in the midst of a legal battle and several explosive statements from the ongoing trial have made headlines across the globe. The trial has now entered its 21st day in court and as per a report by ET Canada, a woman in the courtroom claimed that Depp is the father of her child. This incident reportedly took place after the streaming of the trial came to an end and the court was about to adjourn for its morning break, hence, it was not captured on camera.

Woman claims Johnny Depp is the father of her child

The Johnny Depp Amber Heard defamation trial has entered day 21 and reports suggest that a woman present in the courtroom on Monday, stood up and made some shocking revelations. Law & Crime‘s Angenette Levy spoke to ET Canada and mentioned that the woman was seated at the back of the courtroom and began expressing her love to Depp. She mentioned that their 'souls are connected' and held her baby up and claimed Depp was the father. Levy said, "All of a sudden, this woman… she stands up at the back of the courtroom with her baby, and she says ‘Johnny I love you, our souls are connected. She held up the baby and said: ‘This baby is yours.'" The woman was removed from the courtroom after this statement and her access wristband was cut off as well. According to Law & Crime via ET Canada, the woman later revealed that her statement was a farce and she thought 'it would be funny.

Johnny Depp Amber Heard defamation trial

The most recent development in the ongoing trial came on Monday when People reported that supermodel Kate Moss, who is Depp's former partner will soon take the stand in the case. She will testify via video, and this is set to take place on Wednesday. This comes after Moss' name was mentioned by Amber during her testimony and Depp's legal team was seen celebrating, as this meant they could present Moss as an impeachment witness.

The trial began after Johnny Depp filed a defamation suit against Heard for her article on domestic violence in the Washington Post. Although she did not mention her ex's name in the op-ed, he claims it made it difficult for him to get roles in the industry. Heard also clarified during the trial that she wrote the article to 'raise awareness' about the issue and that it was not about Depp.

Image: AP