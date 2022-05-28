Last Updated:

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard's Two-part Documentary Streaming Online: How And Where To Watch It

A documentary on the ongoing trial involving Johnny Depp & Amber Heard is now available online that will feature the interviews of people from both sides.

Swati Singh
A documentary on the ongoing high-profile case involving Hollywood stars Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is now available online with it documenting interviews with lawyers from both sides. The development came amid the infamous defamation trial of ex-couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard that has created a buzz all around.

Heard is being sued by the Pirates of the Caribbean star for implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed. The hearing began on April 11, 2022, as the Aquaman actor filed a counter case seeking $100 million from Depp. 

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard documentary streaming online

The ongoing trial has been grabbing the headlines since its start leading to many opinions, debates, memes and more. Now, the official Instagram handle of Discovery+ India has shared the promo of the documentary along with the details in the caption, which read, "Uncover the dark secrets of one of the most infamous celebrity trials ever. Watch 'Johnny Vs Amber', only on the discovery+ app! #discoveryplus #JohnnyVsAmber #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard #Trial @johnnydepp."

How and where to watch the documentary?

As per the post, the documentary is streaming on Discovery+ and a premium subscription is required to watch it. The documentary shows every aspect of Depp and Heard's married life that was dissected during the court proceedings. The documentary will see people close to the two share insight into their marriage life and the libel case.

The two episodes are titled Johnny's Story and Amber's Story. The final episode has a runtime of over 50 minutes which sees people close to Johnny Depp sharing their opinions, while the second part has a runtime of 44 minutes, featuring people close to Heard revealing what went wrong in their romance.

