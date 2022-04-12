Johnny Depp And Amber Heard's Defamation Trial Begins; Here's All You Need To Know

Opening statements will soon be heard in Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The jury selection began on Monday in Virginia and seven jurors were picked for the case. The defamation lawsuit comes after Amber Heard penned down an article in The Washington Post, in which she opened up about domestic violence, but did not mention Depp's name.

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation lawsuit

Although his ex-wife did not mention his name in the article, Depp mentioned that the piece on domestic violence made it difficult for him to get jobs in the industry. Heard has filed a counterclaim against Depp's defamation lawsuit and according to the Independent, Depp is asking for a whopping sum of $50m in damages. According to Cinemablend, Depp’s lawyer also claimed that the article was ‘part of an elaborate hoax' to publicity for Amber Heard and 'advance her career'. It is important to know that this comes after the Pirates of the Caribbean actor lost a previous defamation case in the UK against The Sun, with respect to Heard's claims in the same article, that was written in 2018. The UK newspaper had referred to him as a 'wife-beater' after Heard's piece.

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

The trial is set to take place at a courthouse in Fairfax County, Virginia. Selfies and autographs have been banned outside the courthouse by a judge. According to the Independent, the judge said, "Litigants and their legal teams in this trial will not pose for pictures or sign autographs in the Courthouse or on Courthouse Grounds."

This came after groups of fans supporting either party arrived at the court on Monday when the jury selection was underway. The opening statements are now set to begin on Tuesday and the trial is said to last for several weeks.

Image: AP