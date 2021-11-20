Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Divorce, Legal Battles To Be Made Into Discovery's Docuseries

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's divorce and legal battles will be the subject of Discovery's new documentary series titled Johnny vs Amber. According to Variety, the two-episode documentary will chart the couple's relationship timeline, highlighting the instances that spiralled it into a celebrity court case. Being produced as a 'double bill' by Optomen, each film will be narrated from either of their perspectives.

The documentary will also feature interviews of both Johnny and Amber's lawyers and testimony from those in close companionship with the former couple. Audio recordings and 'extensive footage' shot by the duo themselves will also be examined by the makers. The docuseries is slated to be available on Discovery Plus this fall.

Docuseries on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's troubled marriage, divorce

The Pirates of the Caribbean star and Heard tied the knot in 2015, only to split a year later when Amber files for a divorce, which got finalised in the year 2017. The judge later awarded Amber a $7 million settlement. The UK High Court verdict against Depp had garnered widespread attention at that time.

Nick Hornby, the docuseries' executive producer, noted that through these tapes, home videos as well as text messages shown in court, viewers will get a glaring insight into the marriage that went 'tragically wrong' He also mentioned that the series will shed light on the important issue of domestic violence.

Clare Laycock, head of entertainment at Discovery said that the upcoming project will tell the audience about the 'epic battle' that led to the formation of fan campaigns like '#JusticeforJohnnyDepp' and '#IStandWithYouAmberHeard'. Clare said that Optomen has done a phenomenal job in turning the gripping, multi-layered story into something 'engrossing and horrifying'. Another Discovery representative quipped that the 'complex human 'story would also aid the common folk in deciding who to believe. Calling it a 'compellingly contemporary' tale on truth and lies, he hoped that it sparks a conversation among the audience.

To date, the whole fiasco seems to be hugely divisive, with Johnny Depp refuting all allegations thrown at him. At the time, Depp's lawyers noted that Amber's charges are nothing but a part of an elaborate hoax to generate publicity and advance her career.

(Image: AP)