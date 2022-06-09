A week after winning the defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp announced his new album with English rock guitarist Jeff Beck. The six-week-long high-profile case ended on June 1 with the jury awarding him $15 million as compensation. While Heard gears up to appeal against the verdict, the Pirates of the Caribbean star is thanking fans for the support on social media.

Following his win, he posted a lengthy note claiming that he got his life back which was stolen six years ago. The actor continues to inch towards the mainstream limelight with reports of him bagging major roles in films.

Johnny Depp announces new album with Jeff Beck

As per a report by People, the 59-year-old actor announced a new album titled 18 with Jeff Beck. The album will release on July 15. The duo is currently touring the UK. Moreover, the duo also dropped the music video of their first single which was dedicated to the late actor Hedy Lamarr.

Jeff Beck wrote on his official YouTube channel that the album ''draws its title from the youthful spirit and creativity they discovered in recording together. The musical soulmates have released the lead single from the album, “This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr,” an homage to the actress/inventor. (sic)''

As per the outlet, Depp said of the upcoming album and collaboration with Beck in a release, ''It's an extraordinary honour to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats and someone I am now privileged enough to call my brother''. On the other hand, Beck stated, ''I haven't had another creative partner like him for ages.''

''He was a major force on this record. I just hope people will take him seriously as a musician because it's a hard thing for some people to accept that Johnny Depp can sing rock and roll," he concluded.

After winning the trial, Depp took to his social media to acknowledge the overwhelming support and love he received from his fans over the course of the trial. Sharing a video compilation of his fans, he wrote, ''We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD''.