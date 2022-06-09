Last Updated:

WATCH | Johnny Depp Announces New Album With Jeff Beck; Releases Music Video Of First Song

After teasing a new project dedicated to late actor Hedy Lamarr, Johnny Depp announced a new album with Jeff Beck. Check the details of the project below.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
johnny depp

Image: Instagram/@johnnydepp/jeffbeckofficial


A week after winning the defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp announced his new album with English rock guitarist Jeff Beck. The six-week-long high-profile case ended on June 1 with the jury awarding him $15 million as compensation. While Heard gears up to appeal against the verdict, the Pirates of the Caribbean star is thanking fans for the support on social media. 

Following his win, he posted a lengthy note claiming that he got his life back which was stolen six years ago. The actor continues to inch towards the mainstream limelight with reports of him bagging major roles in films. 

Johnny Depp announces new album with Jeff Beck

As per a report by People, the 59-year-old actor announced a new album titled 18 with Jeff Beck. The album will release on July 15. The duo is currently touring the UK. Moreover, the duo also dropped the music video of their first single which was dedicated to the late actor Hedy Lamarr. 

READ | Johnny Depp's next project to be based on late actor Hedy Lamarr? Here's all about it

Jeff Beck wrote on his official YouTube channel that the album ''draws its title from the youthful spirit and creativity they discovered in recording together. The musical soulmates have released the lead single from the album, “This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr,” an homage to the actress/inventor. (sic)''

READ | Johnny Depp's lawyers claim verdict does not have 'negative' impact on 'MeToo' Movement

As per the outlet, Depp said of the upcoming album and collaboration with Beck in a release, ''It's an extraordinary honour to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats and someone I am now privileged enough to call my brother''. On the other hand, Beck stated, ''I haven't had another creative partner like him for ages.''

READ | 'Boston George': Johnny Depp to make comeback on screen with drug smuggling docu-series

''He was a major force on this record. I just hope people will take him seriously as a musician because it's a hard thing for some people to accept that Johnny Depp can sing rock and roll," he concluded. 

READ | Johnny Depp's birthday: Top 5 movies of the actor to watch this weekend
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Johnny Depp (@johnnydepp)

After winning the trial, Depp took to his social media to acknowledge the overwhelming support and love he received from his fans over the course of the trial. Sharing a video compilation of his fans, he wrote, ''We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD''.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND