Johnny Depp Arrives At Cannes For The Screening Of Jeanne Du Barry With Entire Cast

Johnny Depp attended the screening of Jeanne Du Barry with the entire star cast at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. It was the opening night of Cannes.

Anjali Choudhury
Jeanne du Barry
Image: @angy3101/Twitter

Johnny Depp made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of his film titled Jeanne du Barry. He attended the event with the entire star cast.

Jeanne du Barry
Image: @angy3101/Twitter

Johnny Depp was photographed with Maïwenn and Pierre Richard on the Cannes 2023 red carpet. Depp looked dapper in a black suit teamed with a white shirt. 

Jeanne du Barry
Image: @angy3101/Twitter

Johnny Depp was seen having a blast with the cast of Jeanne du Barry on the red carpet. He was applauded at the event and encircled by his fans for autographs.

Jeanne du Barry
Image: @angy3101/Twitter

The team of Jeanne du Barry posed for the shutterbugs with all smiles. The cast looked incredible and were dressed at their best. 

Jeanne du Barry
Image: @angy3101/Twitter

Johnny Depp and Pascal Greggory were spotted interacting ahead of the screening. Meanwhile, Pauline Pollmann, Benjamin Lavernhe, Diego Le Fur, and more were in attendance at the event from the cast. 

