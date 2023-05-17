Johnny Depp Arrives At Cannes For The Screening Of Jeanne Du Barry With Entire Cast

Quick links:
Johnny Depp made an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of his film titled Jeanne du Barry. He attended the event with the entire star cast.
Johnny Depp was photographed with Maïwenn and Pierre Richard on the Cannes 2023 red carpet. Depp looked dapper in a black suit teamed with a white shirt.
Johnny Depp was seen having a blast with the cast of Jeanne du Barry on the red carpet. He was applauded at the event and encircled by his fans for autographs.
The team of Jeanne du Barry posed for the shutterbugs with all smiles. The cast looked incredible and were dressed at their best.