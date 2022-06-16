Johnny Depp Can Drag Amber Heard To Court Again After Latter's Latest Interview: Reports

Ever since the jury members of a Virginia court have ruled in favour of Johnny Depp in the high-profile defamation suit, his ex-wife and actor Amber Heard is often seen recently sharing her opining on the lawsuit. In an interview clip released on Monday, the Aquaman star was asked about Johnny’s statement in court, where he claimed he'd never hit her.

The interview clip with Today had marked Amber's first interview after losing the defamation battle after a six-week-long gruelling trial. For the unversed, The Tourist actor had sued his 36-year-old wife for $50 million (£38.2 million) in a defamation lawsuit over domestic abuse claims that she made in a 2018 article in The Washington Post.

Can Johnny Depp sue his ex-wife Amber Heard again?

In the recent interview which will be released in full later this week, the host Savannah Guthrie recalled Depp's claims of never having hit her was a lie to which, Amber responded by saying, "Yes, it is." Following the post-trial interview, Nicole Haff, a lawyer based in New York told Daily Mail that the 59-year-old star could sue Amber Heard again for her remarks.

She told the leading outlet, “Yes. This interview could count as a new ‘publication’ under the law, which could spur a third lawsuit." In its verdict on June 1, the jury found that Amber defamed Johnny in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed, and awarded significantly more damages to him. The jury then awarded the Pirates of the Caribbean star $10 million in compensatory damages and about $5 million dollars in punitive damages, while Amber was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

Furthermore, the lawyer even told The Daily Mail that Johnny should not pursue a third trial against Amber, saying, “Heard’s lawyers have already stated that she cannot pay the original judgment.” Meanwhile, post the verdict on the high-profiled defamation lawsuit, Amber broke her silence for the first time during her interview with Today. As per the NBC report, in the preview, the actor stated that she does not 'blame' the jury and 'understands' why they sided with Depp. She reasoned that the 58-year-old was a 'beloved character' and a 'fantastic actor'.

