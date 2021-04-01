Johnny Depp 'can't Wait' To Get Back On Stage, Says Alice Cooper

The infamous legal feud between Johnny Depp and his former wife Amber Heard has been a major point of discussion in the entertainment industry ever since it began last year. He has received a lot of criticism for allegedly assaulting Amber as per her own claims, while Depp has denied these allegations by Heard. Depp is currently getting set to perform on stage with his band Hollywood Vampires, and his bandmate Alice Cooper has opened up about him in his interview with the Daily Beast. He has revealed that the actor is eager to get back on stage.

Johnny Depp “can’t wait” to get back on stage

While Johnny Depp’s acting performances need no introduction, it is a lesser-known fact that he has also been a musician since many years. He has been the founding member of his band Hollywood Vampires which includes singer Alice Cooper. Cooper has recently opened up on the return of Depp as a musician after a significant break, following his legal battle with Amber Heard. Cooper has revealed that Depp has not let the allegations made on him affect his contribution to the band.

Cooper said that there was “no drama” from Johnny’s end, as their band gets set to perform on stage once more. Alice also revealed that Johnny himself expressed his desire to perform, as he said that he “can’t wait to get on stage”. Another major revelation that Alice made in the interview was that Depp was busy writing songs even during the times when the court proceedings of his case with Amber were going on. He further said that Depp did not allow the entire legal saga to affect him in any manner and stop him from writing songs, and that Cooper is himself expecting some “pretty interesting songs” from the actor.

Johnny Depp had divorced Amber Heard in 2017, merely two years after their marriage. Apart from his legal batter with Heard, Depp also fought another legal battle against a publication for calling him a “wife beater”. Depp has played several memorable roles in the past, with his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise arguably being the most popular among them.

(Promo image courtesy: Johnny Depp & Alice Cooper Instagram)