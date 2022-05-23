Former couple Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are currently involved in a legal battle, whose trial is taking place in Fairfax, Virginia. The case involves Depp pursuing a $50 million defamation suit against the Aquaman star as she penned an op-ed in 2018 stating she is a domestic abuse survivor. As a result, Depp lost several projects, including the most-awaited sixth and final instalment in the Pirates Of The Caribbean series, which he was also set to write. While their hearing began on April 11, 2022, and Depp has been attending it without fail, he recently surprised his fans outside the court by channelling his inner Captain Jack Sparrow.

While Johnny Depp would not reprise his iconic Disney character Jack Sparrow for "$300 million and a million alpacas," he recently treated his fans by channelling the character briefly. As per a video shared by a Twitter user, Johnny Depp could be seen leaving the Virginia courthouse in his car. While many fans were waiting for him outside the courthouse, the Fantastic Beasts actor acknowledged their cheers for him by slowing down his car and waving at them through the window. The actor also thanked his fans for supporting him during the defamation trial.

Johnny Depp channels his inner Jack Sparrow for fans

The actor's fans could not keep calm and kept on cheering for him out loud. One of the fans shouted, "You'll always be the Captain Jack Sparrow," to which Depp responded in the character's distinctive tone and accent, "He's still around somewhere. I've seen him now and again." Depp's impromptu transformation left his fans in awe of him as they could not help but cheer for him. The actor continued in the same accent and said, "Shows up now and again." The actor's fans reminded him not to forget Jack's jar of dirt to which Depp said, "Love you guys. Thank you, so much!"

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp Captain Jack made an appearance, y’all!! Thanks JD & team ❤️❤️ Sending love and support!! pic.twitter.com/OUJkFziNes — Bekka Schultz Fontanilla (@CasablancasGrl) May 18, 2022

More about Johnny Depp's defamation case

Depp and Heard met on the sets of The Rum Diary in 2009 and began dating a few years later. In 2015, the couple tied the knot. Later in 2016, Heard filed for divorce alleging that Depp had physically abused her under the influence of drugs or alcohol. While Depp denied all the accusations, their divorce was finalised in 2017.

In 2018, Johnny Depp sued Heard for writing an opinion piece for the Washington Post, in which she claimed she is a victim of domestic abuse. Later, the Aquaman star countersued her ex-husband whose trial is currently going on in Virginia.

Image: AP/Twitter/@crazy_jack_07