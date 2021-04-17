Johnny Depp Claims To Have New Evidence Against Amber Heard During 2016 Brawl Case: Report

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's feud has been going on for a while now. Last month, Johnny Depp lost his libel lawsuit against the UK tabloid The Sun and its publishers regarding the 2018 remark calling him a 'wife beater'. Although, with the recent developments in Johnny Depp's case against wife Amber Heard, it seems like he might have just found a way to prove Amber's claims false.

Recap of the 2016 brawl between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The huge chaotic fight that happened between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in May 2016 was the final reason to end their 18-month marriage. According to claims made by Amber and her friends, Johnny lashed out at Amber and even hurled a phone at her face. They also claimed that Depp thrashed their penthouse kitchen breaking almost everything in the house. The actress even shared a picture of herself on social media.

New police testimony and never-before-seen bodycam footage

Amber and her friends have given multiple statements regarding the incident. Their statements included details on damaged properties such as broken silver, pieces of shattered glass all over the floor, red wine spilt on the carpet and more. Heard even claimed candelabras, fruits and baskets being thrown across the floor. Although, their statements didn't match with that of the officers who visited the "crime scene".

According to reports, Amber's friends had dialled 911 leading to four LAPD officers reaching the alleged 'crime spot' in Los Angeles within two hours. And opposing to all the claims made by Amber Heard and her allies, the first two officers gave new depositions stating that they didn't find any signs of vandalism, crime or, injury on Amber. Moreover, in the exclusive bodycam footage obtained by DailyMail.com, the second set of officers, who arrived there after Amber's friend calling them twice, saw no damage either.

With this evidence, Johnny Depp claims that he can 'prove' that Amber Heard is lying about the blowout fight that ended their toxic 18-month marriage. Moreover, Depp’s attorney Adam Waldman has claimed, “Amber Heard and her friends described a chaotic, messy crime scene but the newly released LAPD bodycam videos unambiguously show that the penthouse was utterly undamaged and that their testimony was one more grandiose lie”. If the bodycam footage is authentic, with the timestamp proving it to be around the same time as the incident, it may surely help Johnny Depp's case.