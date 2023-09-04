Johnny Depp Dating 40-year Younger Jenna Ortega? Wednesday Star Reacts

Jenna Ortega recently made headlines as rumours of her dating Johnny Depp came to light. The Wednesday actress took to her social media handle to shut down all such speculations and labelled them as "ridiculous". Previously, Depp had also released a statement rubbishing similar rumours.

3 things you need to know

Jenna Ortega plays the titular role in Wednesday series, directed by Tim Burton.

The actress is only 20 years old.

Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard settled their defamation case last year.

Jenna Ortega rubbishes dating speculation

Wednesday actor Jenna Ortega took to her Instagram stories to set the record straight on her alleged relationship with Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp. Rumours of the actors being a couple surfaced when they were spotted catching up at a restaurant together. It was also reported that they might star together in Beetlejuice 2, directed by Tim Burton who has worked with both Depp and Ortega.

(Jenna Ortega is best known for her portrayal of the titular character Wednesday | Image: AP)

The actress took to her Instagram stories to clarify that she has no personal or professional relationship with Depp. As per Daily Mail, she wrote, “This is so ridiculous I can't even laugh. I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life. Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone.” Ortega’s clarification has been doing the rounds on social media.

Johnny Depp shuts down dating rumours

Before Jenna Ortega, Johnny Depp had issued a press statement addressing their dating rumours. His representative said, “Mr Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Ms Ortega whatsoever. He has never met her or spoken to her." The statement further elaborated that the actors have not collaborated for any professional commitments.

The statement concluded, “He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumours that are intended to harm his reputation and career.” The rumoured relationship gained the attention of social media as the actors have an age difference of around 40 years.