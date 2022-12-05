Johnny Depp Defamation Case Saga Continues, Amber Heard Files Fresh Appeal

The Johnny Depp defamation case has been a topic of discussion throughout 2022. The defamation case that involved Hollywood icons, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, had managed to garner a lot of eyeballs throughout its course. On Sunday, the New York Post reported that Amber Heard, who is known for her roles in movies like ‘Aquaman’ and ‘Drive Angry’ is now seeking a new defamation trial against the actor. The 36-year-old actress filed an appeal earlier this month, claiming that the court battle which she lost was “stacked against her.”

Heard’s new lawyers made numerous assertions in the recent court appeal claiming that the trials were “unfair”. In June, 'Pirates of Caribbean' star Johnny Depp was awarded $10.35 million after he won the case. Depp won the defamation suit after it was found out that the claims made by Heard in a Washington Post op-ed were defamatory. Heard in her op-ed claim that she was a victim of domestic abuse during her marriage with Depp.

Heard’s lawyers also questioned the validity of the trials in Virginia

In the recent 68-page court documents, Heard’s lawyers argued that the exclusion of Heard’s “therapy notes”, in which she wrote about the abuse, led to an “unfair verdict”. Heard’s notes were ruled out during the trials at Fairfax County as hearsay by Virginia Court Judge Penney Azcarate.

The document dated November 23, read, “The trial court improperly prevented the jury from considering several separate instances in which Heard reported Depp’s abuse to a medical professional.”

Heard’s lawyers also questioned the relevance of the Virginia trials and wrote that “the case should never have gone to the trial because another court had already concluded that Depp abused Heard on multiple occasions”. Here Heard’s lawyers were alluding to the 2020 UK court ruling that favoured her.

Earlier it was reported that Depp has filed his own appeal claiming that the one count of defamation that Heard won at the trial was “erroneous”. A group of judges will now issue a ruling over both claims following which each side will have one more chance to appeal. The document submitted by Heard's lawyer reads that the verdict will have "chilling effect on women trying to speak up against the powerful men."