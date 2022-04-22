Johnny Depp Defamation Suit: Shocking Text Evidence Shown To Jury; 'Let's Burn Amber'

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial turned uglier when the latter's defence revealed shocking evidence against The Pirates of the Caribbean actor. On Thursday, Depp, during his third day on the stand of a Virginia courtroom was cross-questioned about a series of text messages sent across by him, as per Fox News.

Over the past 10 days, both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have accused each other of abuse. Heard's attorney Ben Rottenborn read aloud a text message sent by the actor to his friend Paul Battany.

'Let's Burn Amber': Evidence presented against Johnny Depp

Dated June 2013, the message sent by Johnny Depp read, "Let's down her before we burn her. I will f*** her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she's dead".

Later on, Heard's attorney presented another message of Depp to a friend that discusses Heard's theoretical 'corpse'. "I hope Amber's rotting corpse is decomposing in the f****** trunk of a Honda Civic," stated a 2016 text from Depp to friend Isaac Baruch.

The second text message had already been presented in the court when Baruch testified last week. After presenting the evidence, Heard's Attorney reportedly brought up an incident of a 2014 flight that Heard and Depp took from Boston to LA. Heard's attorney alleged that Depp physically abused the former after a fight. However, on the stand, Depp deniws that he was drunk and that he physically and verbally abused his ex-wife.

To this, Heard's attorney then confronted Depp with an email that was sent by him to Heard seeking forgiveness.

"Once again, I find myself in a place of shame and regret. I am sorry. I really don’t know why or what happened, but I will never do it again. I want to get better for your and for me. I must. My illness somehow crept up and grabbed me. I can’t do it again, I can’t live like that again, and I know you can’t either," read the email, as per Heard's attorney.

In addition to this, Amber's defence also revealed another text message sent by Depp to Paul Bettany, just five days after the flight incident. Depp wrote, "I’m going to properly stop the booze thing, darling. Drank all night before I picked Amber up to fly to LA. Ugly, mate."

Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million as damage over the op-ed the latter wrote for the Washington Post. In the op-ed, Heard claimed to be the victim of domestic abuse without naming Depp. Even though Heard did not identify the actor, Depp's attorneys stated that the allegations have defamed and caused severe damage to Depp's career.

Image: AP