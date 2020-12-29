Johnny Depp Extends Holiday & New Year Wishes To Fans, Says 'Here's To Better Time Ahead'

Johnny Depp recently took to Instagram to share with his fans some warm New Years wishes. He also added a black and white picture of himself with the post which was a shot on the sets of Crock of Gold film. Take a look at his post and see how fans reacted to the same:

Johnny Depp's New Year post

In this post, fans can spot a black and white picture of Johnny Depp with musician Shane MacGowan. The duo seemed to be sitting in a pub and conversing. The picture was clicked by Greg Williams. Johnny added in his post that 'this year' had been 'hard for so many' and that he hoped there was 'better time' coming ahead. The post finally mentioned - 'Happy Holidays, everyone! My love and respect to you all. Eternally, JD. X'

Many fans and admirers of the actor liked the post and also extended their own heartfelt wishes. One fan added - 'We love you JD! Happy Holidays and to an amazing New Year for you'. Take a look at celebs reaction:

Pic Credit: Johnny Depp's Instagram

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case

Johnny Depp met Amber Heard on the sets of Rum Diaries in 2009. The couple then got married in 2015 and separated in 2016 and Amber Heard also sought a restraining order on him. Amber later added in her statement to the police that Johnny had been "verbally and physically abusive" throughout their relationship. Johnny also later sued a UK newspaper that had called him a 'wife-beater' and lost the case. As a direct conclusion of that, Johnny was asked to not be in the Fantastic Beasts movie by Warner Bros.

In terms of his recent work, he was seen in Minamata (2020). The film was directed by Andrew Levitas and was based on the book with the same name. The film cast Johnny Depp as Eugene Smith, Hiroyuki Sanada as Mitsuo Yamazaki, Minami Hinase as Aileen, Bill Nighy as Robert Hayes and Jun Kunimura as Junichi Nojima. The film has received a rating of 7.5/10 on IMDb.

