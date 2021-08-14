Johnny Depp Gains Support By San Sebastian Festival Director To Receive The Donostia Award

As it was recently announced that Johnny Depp was slated to receive the Donostia Award at the San Sebastian Festival, many including some Spanish women filmmakers, criticised the organisers for honouring an ‘abuser.’ After major criticism was received, San Sebastian Film Festival director, José Luis Rebordinos issued a statement in favour of the actor stating that Johnny Depp hasn’t been charged or convicted yet.

Johnny Depp to receive the San Sebastian Film Festival’s Donostia Award

According to the reports by Variety, San Sebastian Film Festival director, Rebordinos came out in support of the controversial actor, Johnny Depp and stated how they will always defend two basic principles which form part of the culture and of the body of laws, “the presumption of innocence and that of the right to reintegration”. Backing Depp further, he added-

According to the proven data which we have to hand, Johnny Depp has not been arrested, charged nor convicted of any form of assault or violence against any woman. We repeat: he has not been charged by any authority in any jurisdiction, nor convicted of any form of violence against women.

Furthermore, he also addressed the fact how the San Sebastian Festival had been accused of failing to display ethical behaviour in regard to violence against women and reminded everyone of their commitment to fighting inequality, the abuse of power and violence against women. "By means of its September program and throughout the year, it participates in the questioning of society from a critical and feminist point of view. We have also endeavored to create safe atmospheres for women in the festival places of work and sites and, in the event of inappropriate behavior, which has occurred, we have taken tough and rapid action”, he added.

Shedding light on what he wanted to explain throughout, he stated that the festival’s ethical commitments cannot only refer to the problems of women in a patriarchal society, despite the terrible nature of the situation in which they lived, where hundreds of women were killed every year as the result of crimes by men. “The rejection of all violent behavior and the presumption of innocence are and will always be our ethical principles”, he concluded.

Cristina Andreu, President of Spain’s Association of Female Filmmakers and Audiovisual Media issued a statement on this controversy stating how it spoke badly of the festival and its leadership, and transmitted a terrible message to the public that it does not matter if you are an abuser as long as you are a good actor.

