Johnny Depp Gets Into War Of Words With Amber’s Lawyer Amid Testimony, 'Can’t Please You'

Actor Johnny Depp returned to the witness stand again in the ongoing defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The 58-year-old star had testified in the trial earlier and was now called by Amber’s legal team for cross-questioning. Following the cross-questioning, the actor got into a war of words with Amber’s lawyer while maintaining his side of the story.

During his testimony where he was being grilled by Heard's lawyer, the actor lost cool and told the lawyer that he couldn’t ‘please’ him when he was asked to give a simple yes or no answer. In a video from the trial that is currently underway in a Virginia court, the Pirates of the Caribbean star was seen on the witness stand, being questioned by Amber Heard’s legal team.

Johnny Depp gets into argument with Amber Heard's lawyers

The lawyer stated that Johnny was ‘pretty angry’ after Heard got a temporary restraining order. Johnny smiled and said, “Angry! More than anything I was hurt.” The lawyer further asked him about his testimony from earlier in the day where he shed light on helping Heard to secure her role in 2018 film Aquaman.

Questioning the actor, the lawyer asked, “You testified earlier this morning that you somehow were responsible for her getting a role with Warner Bros. You also tried to get her fired from Aquaman after the temporary restraining order. Didn’t you?” When Johnny asked which question would he want answered first, the lawyer said, “One question, sir. You tried to get her fired from Aquaman after the temporary restraining order. Didn’t you?”

Johnny began his reply by saying, “What is related to me about the story getting her…,” and then, the lawyer interrupted and said it was a simple yes or no question. Johnny then replied, “It is not down to yes or no at all times. I can’t please you with a yes or no every single time,” As the lawyer pressed further, Johnny simply said, “Answer’s no!”

Back in the day, the actor had revealed speaking to Warner Bros. executives who were concerned about Heard’s legal troubles in Australia, where the Aquaman 2 was being shot. Depp had claimed that he "made a phone call, and spoke to three upper echelon Warner executives: Kevin Tsujihara, Sue Kroll, Greg Silverman." After Heard auditioned for Warner Bros. in 2015, Depp said that Heard was anxious about Warner Bros’ concerns about whether she would be able to shoot in Australia or not following her legal trouble in the country in 2016.

IMAGE: AP