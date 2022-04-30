Last Updated:

Johnny Depp In Splits During Trial After Bodyguard Asked About Actor's Urination Incident

Johnny Depp was in splits during the trial in the defamation case against Amber Heard after his bodyguard was asked about actor's urination incident & genitals.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are fighting a case with immense significance, and allegations of very serious nature have been made by the ex-couple against each other. Amid the claims of physical assault and other allegations, there was a fun-filled moment that also took place in the court.

The incident took place when Heard's lawyer asked Depp's bodyguard about a urination incident and if he saw the actor's genitals.

Hilarious scenes during Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial when bodyguard was asked about Depp's genitals

During the trial of the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation suit at the Virginia courtroom, as per a report on People, Depp's bodyguard Malcolm Connolly made an appearance through video-conferencing. 

Heard's lawyer asked Connolly if he had witnessed The Pirates of the Caribbean star urinating in the foyer of his residence during one of the events. The security guard replied that upon arrival at the residence, he had heard some noise inside the residence and he spotted Depp, for whom he still worked, there.

Connolly was then asked if he saw Depp urinating in the foyer of his home. The bodyguard denied it had happened with a 'No'.

The lawyer then asked if he saw Depp's genitals, and the question left Depp and others in the courtroom in splits. Connolly laughingly answered that he'd have remembered it if he had seen Depp's genitals. Depp hid his face inside his arm rested on the table as he laughed in the court. 

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial

Depp sued Heard over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, where she identified herself as an abuse survivor, after which Heard filed a countersuit. Though Depp was not named in the article, he felt the references to him were clear and he also claimed loss of work following the publishing of the article. Heard has denied the allegations. 

In the trial that has been underway since April 11, the duo have both made allegations of assault against each other, and revealed various other details from their marriage from 2015 to 2016. Right from text messages, emails secretly recorded videos and images, many sensational details have come out.

