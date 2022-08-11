Johnny Depp Is Unrecognisable As King Louis XV In 'Jeanne Du Barry'; Take A Look

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial was one of the most talked about cases of 2022. The six-week-long trial took place in Virginia after Johnny Depp filed a defamation case against his ex-wife for an op-ed she had written in 2018 claiming that she was a domestic violence survivor. On June 1, the jury ruled their verdict in favour of Depp and ordered Heard to pay around $10 million as a settlement amount. While the Pirates Of The Caribbean star won the case, he was removed from the Disney movie franchise even before the trial. However, the actor will play the role of King Louis XV in his upcoming film Jeanne du Barry. The first look of Depp as the 18th-century king was recently unveiled and has left fans stunned.

The first ever picture of Johnny Depp from his upcoming period drama Jeanne du Barry was recently unveiled. The picture saw Depp looking unrecognisable as the King Louis XV of France. Depp donned a golden-coloured ensemble with a feathered hat. He flaunted his blonde ponytail while posing blindfolded. Stephen Deuters, CEO of IN. 2 Film, shared the picture via his Instagram handle. In the caption, he wrote, "Louis XV."

Fans could not stop but gush over Depp's look as the French king. A fan wrote, "Can’t wait to watch this!" while another penned, "The best is yet to come, and a new chapter has finally begun." A fan also wrote, "So exciting and so elated!!!! No one puts JD in the corner!!!! Can’t wait and this better make the big screen because as we know Minimata was definitely a Oscar winning film!!!!" The movie will mark Depp's first outing after the defamation trial.

More about Johnny Depp's upcoming movie

Johnny Depp will play the role of King Louis XV, who ruled France from 1715 to 1774 in the upcoming period drama Jeanne du Barry. As per a report by Variety, Depp started filming the movie in Paris and the Ile-de-France region by the end of July. Landmarks like the Palace of Versailles will be used as backdrops in the upcoming movie. Helmed by French filmmaker Maiwenn, the movie will also feature Benjamin Lavernhe, Melvil Poupaud, Pierre Richard Pascal Greggory and India Hair.

Image: AP