Johnny Depp On Cancel Culture, 'Britney Vs Spears' Trailer | Hollywood Recap For Sept 23

Johnny Depp Says 'no One Is Safe' As He Calls Himself A Victim Of 'cancel Culture'

Johnny Depp took a stand for himself at San Sebastian Film Festival as he interacted with the press while accepting the Lifetime Achievement Award. The actor said that he was a victim of the 'cancel culture', adding that 'no one was safe' from it. Depp's career has been on a downfall ever since his legal feud with ex-wife Amber Heard and the UK newspaper The Sun who called him a 'wife-beater'. Post his much-publicized legal battle Depp was removed from the Fantastic Beasts 3 movie leading to an outrage by fans who called out Warner Bros. for its hypocrisy as Heard was still cast in Aquaman 3. Read More.

Ryan Reynolds Has Epic Reply For Gerard Butler Who Hasn't Seen Any Of His Films

Actor Gerard Butler is not a fan of Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. In a recent interview with UNILAD, the Greenland actor revealed he had not watched any of Reynold's films. When Ryan Reynolds came across the news, he had the most epic reply for Gerard Butler. Read ahead to know more. Taking to Instagram, Ryan Reynolds shared a headline featuring him and Gerard Butler. The Free Guy actor expressed a bit of disbelief after he read Gerard Butler has not watched his films. He wrote, "Can you believe Gerard Butler doesn’t know what Free Guy is?" He further referred to his wife and actor, Blake Lively's recent promise for donating to the American Civil Liberties Union and NAACP legal defence fund. He wrote, "Also, can you believe that the challenges to democracy have never been greater and that Blake and I will match your contributions to the @aclu_nationwide and @naacp_ldf? *Order of these questions optimized for the Internet, NOT importance." Read More.

‘Tiger King 2’ To Premier On THIS Date, Netflix Reveals Upcoming True Crime Slate

Tiger King 2 is officially on board! Recently, the online streaming giant, Netflix revealed that the sequel, Tiger King 2 will be premiering on the site later this year. The joyful news comes as the streamer announced its upcoming true-crime slate, which also includes four new docuseries and the films set through early next year. The series will be helmed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, who directed the first hit docu-series, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. Read More.

'Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings' Gets A Disney+ Release Date In November

After the completion of its 45 days theatrical release, MCU's superhit movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to hit the OTT platform. CEO of Disney, Bob Chapek during a recent press conference announced the release of Shang-Chi on Disney plus. The movie will hit the online streaming platform on Disney+ Day, a new annual event launched by the company that will also include premieres of movies such as Jungle Cruise. Read More.

Netflix Releases The Trailer For Britney Spears' Documentary 'Britney Vs Spears'; Watch

American pop star Britney Spears has been fighting the case of conservatorship for a long time now. The singer has made several revelations about her family and requested the court to free her from conservatorship. Now, the OTT giant, Netflix is set to bring the singer's battle against conservatorship to the world in the form of a documentary. Read More.

(Image: AP)