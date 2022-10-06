Johnny Depp Performs At DC Concert With His Amber Heard Trial Lawyers In Audience

Just a few months after the verdict was rendered in his defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp performed alongside guitarist Jeff Beck at a concert in Washington D.C., which was also attended by his attorneys Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew. The duo began their US tour at The Anthem on Tuesday night and it will go throughout November and will stop in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Nashville and more.

Johnny Depp's attorneys Camille Vasquez and Benjamin Chew, who have a big role in making Depp win the defamation case against Amber Heard, also posed for pictures backstage, which is currently doing rounds on social media. Take a look at the picture below:

Ben Chew ans Camille Vasquez at Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck's show last night. pic.twitter.com/AsHXza2MHj — Strawberry Fields ミ☆ (@sunflxwervolsix) October 5, 2022

In a conversation with PEOPLE, a person stated that the concert felt like a reunion of Depp fans who met each other at the courthouse. "It was great coming here. It felt like a reunion. I saw so many people from the trial. I felt like it was just family being with them again. We were together for six weeks. We went through a lot and we saw Johnny go through a lot as well," she said. She further stated, "And I was so glad to see Camille and Ben, and we all felt really close to each other for some reason, a special connection with each other."

As per the publication, after playing his first few songs with Beck, Johnny Depp said, "I get to play with these guys; somehow weird, but amazing." He further expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people who were in the room.

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial

After a six-week trial, a seven-person jury found in June that Heard had maliciously and knowingly slandered Depp in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she identified herself as a public advocate for domestic abuse. On June 1, a Virginia court ruled in favour of Johnny Depp with Heard being directed to pay a sizeable compensation to her ex-husband. After a six-week trial, Depp was granted $15 million in damages for defamation, in contrast to $2 million for Heard, who had counter-sued.

Image: Twitter/@CreationsLrw/@sunflxwervolsix