Johnny Depp Performs With Jeff Beck In Finland As He 'moves On' From Trial With Heard

It's been weeks since the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor Johnny Depp won the much-discussed defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The verdict noted that the Aquaman actor defamed Depp when she wrote a 2018 Washington Post op-ed alluding to her past claims of domestic violence. Depp was granted $15 million in damages for defamation, in contrast to just $2 million for Heard, who had counter-sued.

Now, weeks after his trial win, Johnny Depp performed with English guitarist Jeff Beck at the Helsinki Blues Festival in Finland, while Amber Heard was spotted shopping at a discount store in New York’s Hamptons.

Johnny Depp performs with Jeff Beck in Finland

On Sunday, Johnny Depp took to the stage to perform with frequent musical partner Jeff Beck at the Helsinki Blues Festival in Finland. As per People, a source told that he has "moved on" from his defamation trial against his ex-wife, and added, "Although he is relieved about the jury’s verdict, he isn’t gloating about it. He isn’t even talking about the trial now. He filed the lawsuit because he considered it necessary."

johnny depp and his rockstar era >> pic.twitter.com/qLgyta1TUb — mar (@vaersac) June 19, 2022

The source continued, "He has moved on though. He is now able to get back to what he loves doing. He enjoys performing and has a busy summer ahead. He is also looking forward to continuing working. He just wants his career back. He loves filming." On June 9, Depp and Back announced their forthcoming album, titled 18, which is set to be released on July 15. Opening about the same, the 59-year-old actor said, "It's an extraordinary honour to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats and someone I am now privileged enough to call my brother".

Amber Heard spotted shopping at a discount store

On the other hand, Amber Heard, whose lawyers said that she was not capable to pay the damages awarded by the court to Johnny Depp, was spotted at a discount store in New York’s Hamptons. The Aquaman star was accompanied by her sister Whitney on the shopping trip. The development came days after Heard stood by her allegations against ex-husband Depp during interviews with Savannah Guthrie.