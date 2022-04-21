Johnny Depp Reveals Why His Daughter Didn't Attend His And Amber Heard's Wedding

Actors and ex-couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are currently fighting a legal battle in Fairfax, Virginia which has become the major talk of the town so far. The defamation case filed by Depp against his ex-wife saw some of the shocking charges made by the actors against each other. As the trial moves ahead, Depp recently took a stand for himself and even opened up about the reasons why his daughter, Lily-Rose Depp did not attend his wedding with Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp reveals why his daughter was not in attendance at his wedding with Heard

According to People, Johnny Depp talked about his daughter not attending his wedding during the court trial while recalling the time when he married Heard in February 2015 in an intimate celebration on his private island in the Bahamas. He then recalled that his older kid with ex Vanessa Paradis, Lily-Rose Depp did not attend the nuptials which only had about 20 to 25 people. Stating the reason behind his daughter not attending the wedding, he stated, "My daughter Lily-Rose did not come to the wedding. She and Ms Heard were not on particularly great terms, for several reasons." Johnny Depp further revealed how Amber Heard and her friends consumed drugs during the wedding from a "communal bag of MDMA," while Depp smoked marijuana.

More about the trail

Johnny Depp testified against his wife in court during the trial and mentioned that Heard had spoken about suicide on a 'couple of occasions' and sometimes said to him, ''I can't live without you, I'm going to die.'' He mentioned this was a reason he stayed with her despite the alledges violence against him. He then recalled the heartbreaking experience of finding his mother after she attempted to end her life when his father left. He mentioned that her attempted suicide was a 'direct result' of his father leaving and it was something that remained at the back of his mind, according to the Daily Mail. He also revealed that when he would go to his house in West Hollywood, she would often show up there in her nightgown and be 'out of control' as she screamed and yelled 'to high heavens' in front of him home.

