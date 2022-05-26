Johnny Depp Says He Helped Amber Heard Acquire Role In Aquaman 2; 'spoke To Warner Execs'

The ongoing defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has been turning quite ugly with every witness testifing while throwing light on different incidents that have occurred in the past. On Wednesday, Depp returned to the stand and made some strong revelations to all the claims that came after Heard's testimony.

During his testimony, the Pirates of the Caribbean star revealed that he had helped secure for his ex-wife her breakthrough role as Mera in Aquaman by talking to Warner Bros. executives who were concerned about Heard’s legal troubles in Australia, where the movie was shot.

The actor who stars opposite Jason Momoa in the popular film was prosecuted in 2016 in Australia for illegally bringing her dogs into the country. The charges were dropped in exchange for Heard pleading guilty to making a false customs declaration by indicating that she had no animals when she arrived.

Johnny Depp reveals helping Amber Heard with Aquaman

The actor made his stand clear after Heard had claimed during her testimony that Depp never played any role in helping her secure a spot in the DC movie. To this, her ex-husband responded, “It’s not exactly true.”

"She asked if I would — I had a multi-film deal with Warner Bros., so we'd been in business together, so I knew these people — speak to them," Depp testified. "I made a phone call, and I spoke to three upper echelon Warner executives: Kevin Tsujihara, Sue Kroll, Greg Silverman.", he further stated. After Heard auditioned for Warner Bros. in 2015, Depp said that Heard was anxious about Warner Bros’ concerns about whether she would be able to shoot in Australia. She asked him to speak to the studio, he recounted. The actor added, “I can only say that, ultimately, she did get the job in the film. Hopefully, I had curbed their worries to some degree.”

Earlier, the head of DC Films at Warner Bros, Walter Hamada, testified in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case after the latter claimed that she "fought really hard to stay in" Aquaman 2 because "they didn't want to include her in the movie." The DC film's team refuted the claims and revealed that Heard's future in the Aquaman series was uncertain due to a lack of chemistry' with Jason Momoa.

On the other hand, Amber Heard's talent representative, Jessica Kovacevic, stated that the actor's career did not go as they had planned after starring in the 2018 film Aquaman. Moreover, Kovacevic stated that the studio's decision to keep themselves away from Heard was due to the negative publicity that she was getting after Depp's team claimed her domestic violence claims as a "hoax."

