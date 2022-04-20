Johnny Depp Says He Stayed With Heard Because He Feared She'd Attempt Suicide Like His Mom

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are currently in the midst of a legal matter after the Pirates of the Caribbean actor filed a defamation case against her in 2019. This came after Heard penned an article on domestic violence in The Washington Post, and although she did not mention Depp's name, he claimed that he found it difficult to bag roles in the industry after the article was published. In the latest development in the case, Depp revealed he stayed with his allegedly violent wife at the time, as he feared she would attempt suicide like his mom.

"When my father left, my mother - that first attempt at suicide that I woke up to and that visual in my head - that was a direct result of my father's leaving," said Depp.

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial's latest development

Johnny Depp testified against his wife in court during the trial and mentioned that Heard had spoken about suicide on a 'couple of occasions' and sometimes said to him, ''I can't live without you, I'm going to die.'' He mentioned this was a reason he stayed with her despite the alledges violence against him. He then recalled the heartbreaking experience of finding his mother after she attempted to end her life when his father left. He mentioned that her attempted suicide was a 'direct result' of his father leaving and it was something that remained at the back of his mind, according to the Daily Mail. He also revealed that when he would go to his house in West Hollywood, she would often show up there in her nightgown and be 'out of control' as she screamed and yelled 'to high heavens' in front of him home.

He also mentioned instances of violence as he alleged that she slapped and shoved him, threw a TV remote at his head, and even a glass of wine at him. He also mentioned she attacked his parenting skills and he mentioned he was not prepared to hear the words 'terrible father'. As per Daily Mail, he said, "That I was not prepared to take, I would not hear the words you're a terrible father, you're an awful father. One can only take so much of that before bits of your brain, bits of your heart, the valve gets shut off because you can't hear it anymore and you know it's not true and you know it's to slice you up, to bring you down, to bring you into a place where you start to believe there's something wrong with you"

