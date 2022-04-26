Johnny Depp Says He Was Roped In To Pen 'Pirates Of The Caribbean 6' But Disney Fired Him

Former couple Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are currently involved in a legal battle, whose trial is taking place in Fairfax, Virginia. The case involves the Pirates Of The Caribbean star pursuing a $50 million defamation suit against the Aquaman star as she penned an op-ed in 2018 stating she is a domestic abuse survivor. In the latest update, Johnny Depp opened up about his plans for Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 before Disney fired him due to the domestic violence allegations.

As per Screenrant, Johnny Depp discussed his original plans for the sixth instalment in the Pirates Of The Caribbean film series during his testimony on Monday, April 25. The actor revealed he was asked to write the story of Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 to give a proper goodbye to his iconic character Jack Sparrow. He quipped how he had a long and successful relationship with Disney, yet he was fired from the franchise.

Depp said, "I didn't quite understand how after that long relationship and quite a successful relationship, certainly for Disney, that suddenly I was guilty until proven innocent... I, in fact, had been approached to take part in writing Pirates 6... my feeling was that these characters should be able to have their proper goodbye, as it were. A franchise can only last for so long, and there's a way to end a franchise like that. And I thought that the characters deserved... to end their franchise on a very good note." "I planned on continuing until it was time to stop," he added.

Pirates Of The Caribbean is not only the franchise that Johnny Depp lost during the legal battle. The actor also played the role of Grindelwald, the former lover-turned-enemy of Albus Dumbledore in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Depp was also asked to remove himself from the franchise by Warner Bros. following the allegations.

More about Johnny Depp's defamation case

Depp and Heard met on the sets of The Rum Diary in 2009 and began dating a few years later. In 2015, the couple tied the knot. Later in 2016, Heard filed for divorce alleging that Depp had physically abused her under the influence of drugs or alcohol. While Depp denied all the accusations, their divorce was finalised in 2017.

In 2018, Johnny Depp sued Heard for writing an opinion piece for the Washington Post, in which she claimed she is a victim of domestic abuse. Later, the Aquaman star countersued her ex-husband whose trial is currently going on in Virginia. Amid the trial, several shocking revelations have come up to date.

Image: AP