Johnny Depp Seeks Permission To Appeal In UK Libel Case That Labelled Him As 'wife Beater'

Pirates Of The Caribbean fame Johnny Depp now seeks permission to appeal against his defeat in a London libel case on Thursday, March 18. The case was registered by the actor over a tabloid article that labelled the Hollywood star as a ‘wife beater’. According to Reuters, High Court Judge ruled that Depp had violently threatened ex-wife Amber Heard by putting her life at risk on multiple occasions.

The decision was made last November after three weeks of hearing about the violent outburst of each accusation. Johnny reportedly had sued an international newspaper and one of its journalists for an article that alleged that Depp has been violent towards Heard. The judge of the court while ruling out her judgement said, "I have found that the great majority of alleged assaults of Ms Heard by Mr Depp have been proved to the civil standard”.

Post the ruling, Depp’s lawyers claimed that the decision was so flawed that it is ridiculous for the client not to appeal. The representatives of Depp said that the High Court judge’s ruling relied only on testimony and not on police evidence which was shown. Now, on Thursday, the legal team of the actor will apply permission to appeal on the same matter. According to the outlet, the hearing will reportedly last for about two hours and will also be live-streamed on the Court of Appeal’s YouTube Channel. The previous verdict has proved damaging for his career, as the actor was asked to leave from certain interesting projects and films.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial

During the libel trial, Depp’s ex-wife reportedly detailed 14 occasions of extreme violence where Depp allegedly threatened her life. The court accepted 12 of these accounts. Amber and Depp met each other back in the year 2011 on the sets of The Rum Diary. After staying married for almost four years the couple filed for divorce in 2016. While Amber claimed that Depp had been violent towards her, on the other hand, Johnny Depp has always maintained that he is innocent right from the beginning. He termed his ex-wives claim to be a hoax and a mean to extort money by tarnishing his reputation.