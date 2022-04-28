Johnny Depp Seen Doodling 2 Days In A Row During Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard

Former Hollywood couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are currently battling a defamation suit at a court in Fairfax, Virginia, accusing each other of domestic abuse. Johnny Depp, best known for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, slapped his former wife, Amber Heard with a $50 million defamation suit following a 2018 op-ed the Aquaman star had written claiming that she was a victim of domestic abuse. Heard countersued Depp for $100 million following the lawsuit.

The hearing began on 11 April 2022, in the attendance of the two stars and is being live-streamed by CBS. As several revelations are being made with every passing day, Depp was recently spotted doodling in the court for the second day in a row while waiting for a witness.

As per a recent report by People, Johnny Depp was seen showcasing some of his artistic skills during the defamation trial against Amber Heard. During the beginning of day 9 of the trial, the Pirates Of The Caribbean star was seen doodling during the court proceedings.

A viral TikTok video of the actor from April 26's proceedings is making rounds on the internet in which Depp could be seen showing his drawing to his attorney Benjamin Chew. His attorney glanced at the doodle, smiled and nodded and then talked to Depp about the image, which seemingly had a person's face. The incident took place while the court was waiting for Johnny Depp's island estate manager, Tara Roberts. Roberts was called as a witness from Depp's side.

The actor was seen doodling again in the court on Wednesday, April 27, as the court waited for the jury's arrival. This time, the Fantastic Beasts actor was seen colouring with pink and purple markers. Take a look at his two doodles below.

Johnny Depp is doodling during downtimes in Amber Heard trial: https://t.co/4RbmNcV1Go pic.twitter.com/hpKmpXbrZ1 — Graeme O'Neil (@GraemeONeil) April 27, 2022

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: More about defamation case

Former couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met on the sets of their 2009 film, The Rum Diary, and began dating a few years later. In 2015, the couple tied the knot but their marriage did not stay for a long time. In 2016, Amber Heard filed for divorce alleging that Depp had physically abused her under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Depp denied all the accusations and their divorce was finalised in 2017. In 2018, Heard penned an opinion piece for the Washington Post claiming that she is a victim of domestic abuse.

Following this, Johnny Depp filed a $50 million defamation suit against Heard.

