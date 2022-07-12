Johnny Depp Settles 'City Of Lies' Crew Member Assault Lawsuit Ahead Of Trial In LA

Actor Johnny Depp who had to visit Los Angeles for a civil trial on July 25, has reached a settlement with a City of Lies crew member who alleged that the actor punched him on the film's set in 2017. According to Variety, ahead of the trial, the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s attorney has settled the case, thus preventing the actor’s encore appearance in court.

The civil trial comes in less than two months after winning his defamation battle in a Virginia courtroom against ex-wife Amber Heard. As per the International media outlet, Gregg Brooks, a location manager, had sued the 59-year-old star in 2018 alleging that he became angry after Brooks informed him they will have to stop filming for the night.

According to the suit, the production had a permit to shoot at the Barclay Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, but the permit expired at 10 p.m. Depp wanted to go later to get a longer version of a scene, and Brooks was able to get two extensions. But at 11 p.m., he was told he would have to shut it down.

The manager first informed about the same to the director, Brad Furman, who responded: “Why don’t you tell that to Johnny Depp?”. Soon after that, Variety stated that Brooks tried to seek help from a police officer to break the news, at which point Depp began to shout, “Who the f**k are you? You have no right to tell me what to do!”, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit stated that the conversation soon led to a heated argument which resulted in Depp allegedly punching Brooks twice in the lower rib cage. Brooks claimed that Depp had consumed alcohol, and shouted “I will give you $100,000 to punch me in the face right now!”

Before the trial could even take place, the case was set for a final status conference on Monday where it was settled between the two disputed parties. On Monday, the notice of settlement was sent to the judge. The suit is expected to be dismissed once the settlement is completed.

IMAGE: Instagram/johnny_depp_ru_