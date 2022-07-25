Johnny Depp Shares Sweet Moment With Little Fan Dressed As Jack Sparrow; Video Goes Viral

Johnny Depp's fan following has grown manifold since his defamation trial victory against former wife Amber heard. The superstar is often showered with immense adulation wherever he goes, with a recent clip being a testament to the same. Depp met a little fan dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow from his well-known Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, and also went on to hug the kid while posing for pictures.

The instance reportedly happened in France where the actor recently performed at the Jardin Sonore Festival in France alongside Jeff Beck. Fans lauded Depp's gesture, calling it a sign of a 'truly wonderful human being'.

Johnny Depp shares an adorable moment with little fan dressed as Jack Sparrow

In the clip making rounds on social media, Depp is seen holding a soft toy as he shakes hands with the kid. The actor then sits down on one knee to interact with the fan, following which the duo hugs and poses for pictures. Take a look.

New video of #JohnnyDepp at CHAPITEAU JIM MARCIAC, La Sape, Marciac, France ☺️❤️ (Credits To estellejachimiak IG) & as always sweet & lovely to kids 🥰#JusticeForJohnnyDepp#NeverFearTruth pic.twitter.com/lGesijZYCU — Jerrie Depp (@JerrieDepp) July 24, 2022

Reacting to the video, one Twitterati mentioned, "This is the perfect example of a truly wonderful human being. #JohnnyDepp," while another wrote, "He’s so good to all his fans, especially his little ones." Others also expressed their love for the 'beautiful soul' Johnny.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard grabbed headlines earlier this year owing to their highly-publicized defamation trial where they spoke about their toxic marriage. Following weeks of testimonies, Depp was awarded $10 million as damages and $5 million as penal damages, while Heard was awarded $2 million in compensation. Amber Heard recently made a request for a fresh trial in the defamation case, which was reportedly denied by a Virginia court in the US.

The judge, who overlooked the six-week long trial from April to June, issued an order denying Amber's request to have the verdict set aside or to declare a mistrial. The whole legal soup was centred on the 2018 Washington Post op-ed written by Heard, where she referred to herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @JERRIEDEPP)