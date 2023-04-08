Johnny Depp Starrer Jeanne Du Barry Trailer Out, Forbidden Romance Spirals Into Scandal

Johnny Depp is set to make his acting comeback with the period drama film Jeanne du Barry. Depp was shrouded in controversy after his ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of domestic abuse. However, Depp filed a countersuit and won the case. Recently, the Pirates of the Caribbean star shared that he is residing in a rural English countryside.

Meanwhile, Jeanne du Barry trailer has piqued the curiosity of the fans. In the film, Depp playes the role of King Louis XV. Jeanne du Barry focuses on Jeanne Vaubernier (Maïwenn), a working-class woman who enjoys culture. She climbs the social ladder courtesy of her charm and wit. Slowly, she gets close to King Louis XV, who does not know that she is a courtesan. Depp’s King Louis XV finds interest in life again, and their affair leads to a scandal. Check out the trailer for Jeanne du Barry below.

OFFICIAL ‘Jeanne Du Barry’ trailer with English subtitles.

Coming soon! pic.twitter.com/0MPJBCMpLa — IN.2 Film (@in2_film) April 7, 2023

More on Jeanne du Barry

Jeanne du Barry is directed by and features Maïwenn Le Besco. She plays the role of Madame du Barry. The film also features actors Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, and Louis Garrel in crucial roles. It is produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Grégoire Sorlat from Why Not Production Company and Johnny Depp’s IN.2 productions. Moreover, the Red Sea Film Festival has backed the film as the executive producer.

The Johnny Depp starrer film is set for a May 16, 2023 release. Same day, the film will have its Cannes Film Festival premiere too. Jeanne du Barry is Johnny Depp’s first film since his 2020 release Minamata.

More about Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp made his Hollywood debut with 1984's A Nightmare on Elm Street. In 1990, he received critical praise for his role in Edward Scissorhands. The actor went on to star in several films in the 1990s, the most popular ones being The Brave, L.A. Without a Map, Fear and Loathing in Last Vegas, Sleepy Hollow and The Astronaut's Wife.

The star then shined in several roles with films such as 2005's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2003's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, 2009's Public Enemies, 2011's Rango, and the series Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.