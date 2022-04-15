Johnny Depp Struggled To Detoxify From Drugs While Engaged To Amber Heard, Reveals Doctor

Actor Johnny Depp is currently fighting a defamation lawsuit, which he filed against his ex Amber Heard, after her article on domestic violence in 2018. Although Heard did not mention his name in the article that was published in The Washington Post, the actor claimed it made it difficult for him to get jobs in the industry. The opening statements began in Fairfax County, Virginia on April 12 and some explosive claims were made by both parties' lawyers. In a new turn of events, Johnny Depp's doctor David Kipper's deposition, which was in fact recorded on February 22 was played in court on April 15, according to a report by People.

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

As reported by the publication, in the deposition, Kipper opened up about his experience working with Depp as he expressed his willingness to 'detoxify from his substance abuse' while he was engaged to Heard. He mentioned that the substances the actor was using included alcohol, opiates, stimulants, benzodiazepines, etc. He also mentioned that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was 'fearful' of getting off them after he formed a dependency on them post a dental procedure. He also mentioned that the two of them planned a drug detoxification program that would last two weeks. Kipper mentioned that there were times when Depp 'didn't think he could do it', but that would change after a conversation with him. However, he also revealed that later in his marriage to Amber, he feared Depp was abusing Xanax pills.

More about Johnny Depp Amber Heard trial

A therapist, Laurel Avis Anderson whom the couple went to together in 2015 also testified in court and revealed that the couple engaged in 'mutual abuse'. She mentioned that there were sessions she had with the couple that were 'stormy' and that they both threatened to bail on it and walk out on multiple occasions. She revealed that Heard mentioned Depp had been violent with her and Laurel believed this is because he felt 'triggered', according to a report by Variety. She also shared that the couple had 'terrible skills' when it came to communication and touched upon the violence in their relationship as she said, "She initiated fights. She started the violence. She rose to the challenge if he started first. In my opinion that had been established throughout the relationship — that she fought as hard as he did. And he tried to deescalate far more than I think she did".

Image: AP