Johnny Depp Swore Amber Never Caused Him 'physical Injury', Unsealed Documents Reveal

Even after the grueling trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is over, the buzz around the estranged couple refrains from fading away. After Johnny Depp emerged victorious in the lawsuit trial, around 6000 court documents pertaining to the high-profile case have been unsealed, revealing a ton of information that was not in the public domain till now.

After the court documents were unsealed, a new set of shocking revelations have come to light, making things ugly. As per The Guardian, one of the documents shows that Johnny had sworn in a declaration that Amber never caused him any injury, which is contrary to what the actor claimed in court.

For the unknown, Johnny had sued Amber for defamation in a Virginia court after Amber Heard called herself a ‘domestic abuse survivor’ in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Though the Aquaman star had not revealed her ex-husband’s name, however, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s lawyers claimed his name was implied as the abuser.

Johnny Depp's fans crowdfund campaign to unseal court documents

In response to Johnny’s $50 million suit, Amber countersued him for $100 million claiming his statements had defamed her. After a lengthy legal battle, the jury found Amber guilty on all three counts, ordering her to pay Johnny $10.35 million in damages. Johnny was also found guilty but only on one count and ordered to pay Amber $2 million.

Now, according to a report by the International media outlet, post the judgment that received Johnny a lot of sympathy from the public, his fans crowdfunded a campaign to unseal court documents related to the case.

As per The Guardian, it was an effort “to get more dirt on Amber”. However, many of the findings actually painted Johnny in a bad light. A Newsweek report cites one of the unsealed documents that says Johnny swore in a declaration that Amber never hurt him.

"Mr. Depp does not allege a specific cause of action for intentional or negligent infliction of emotional distress; does not assert that Ms. Heard's actions caused him a specific psychiatric injury, and does not claim that Ms. Heard's actions caused him to experience unusually severe emotional distress," the document read.

Other revelations from the unsealed documents include Johnny’s former assistant saying the actor 'kicked' Amber on a flight, claims that tapes and photos submitted by him were manipulated, and disturbing text messages between Johnny and singer Marilyn Manson.

IMAGE: AP