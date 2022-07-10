Johnny Depp Takes A Dig At Ex-wife Amber Heard In His New Album With Jeff Beck

Johnny Depp is finally bouncing back on the professional front after his high-profile defamation case with ex-wife Amber Heard reached a concluding point last month. The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor has now shifted all his focus to his derailed career and is making all possible attempts to bring his work life back on track.

Earlier, Johnny Depp surprised his fans with an all-new release, The Death and Resurrection Show, which is supposedly from his upcoming album 18 that marks his collaboration with Jeff Beck. The album will include covers of multiple tracks including Velvet Underground’s Venus In Furs, Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On, Everly Brothers’ Let It Be Me, and much more. However, reports suggest that the album will also have a special mention about Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard and their legal tussle.

Johnny Depp slams ex-wife Amber Heard in his latest album

Johnny Depp is returning to his musical roots with Jeff Beck's latest album. However, as per the latest report of The Sunday Times of London, the Transcendence actor penned two songs as part of the album that perfectly capture Depp's feelings about his long tiring court case that brought forward the couple's troubled marriage in front of the world. Moreover, the actor has used it as a means to slam his ex-wife."I think you’ve said enough for one motherf***ing night," Depp sings on the record he made with his guitarist friend."You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch," the actor sings this line in another track, called Sad Motherf***in’ Parade." While another line of the song has lyrics like these, "If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand."

For the unversed, apart from a prolific acting career, Depp has an immense inclination toward music. Reportedly, the actor will be going on a musical tour next summer with his group, 'Hollywood Vampires' which comprises of Joe Perry, Alice Cooper, and Tommy Henriksen.

Johnny Depp to mark his debut in French cinema with La Favorite

La Favorite will witness the actor stepping into the shoes of King Louis XV. Helmed by Maiwenn Le Besco, the movie is expected to hit the big screens in 2023 in French theatres. It is produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Gregoire Sorlat’s Why Not Productions. It will be Depp's first film after his highly publicised court case.

Image: Twitter/@irem_yagmur_/AP