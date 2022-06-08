Johnny Depp To Drop $8mn Claim Against Amber Heard? Lawyer Says 'It Was Never About Money'

Johnny Depp and his legal team scored a big win against Amber Heard and her counsel in the former couple's highly publicised defamation trial. Recently appearing on Good Morning America, Depp's lawyers Ben Chew and Camille Vasquez spoke about their key to victory, the aftermath of the case, and much more.

Chew also answered whether Depp is willing to forego the $8.35 million damages claims against Amber, as the latter alleges she doesn't have funds to pay the judgement and will appeal the verdict. While Chew refused to divulge intricate details owing to attorney-client privilege, he said that the case was 'never about money' for Johnny Depp. He added that the Pirates Of The Caribbean star only wanted to clear his reputation.

Johnny Depp to drop $8 mn damages claim against Amber Heard?

On being asked if Depp is planning to wave off the monetary damages, Chew said that the actor always testified and the lawyers mentioned in their statements that “this was never about money for Mr Depp”. He added, "This was about restoring his reputation and he has done that."

Reiterating his stance, Chew continued, "We have to be careful what we say, but this was about Mr. Depp’s reputation, that’s what it was about for him." The lawyers also revealed that Depp was 'over the moon' after the verdict came out as he finally got his life back after 6 years. “It was like the weight of the world had been taken off his shoulders, "Chew stated.

Following his win, Depp penned an emotional message for all his fans, accompanied by a video montage of them showering love and support on him. "To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together," he wrote.

Depp continued, "You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD."

(Image: Instagram/@discoveryplusin)