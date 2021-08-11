Johnny Depp To Get Karlovy Vary Film Festival Honour After San Sebastian Amid Legal Feud

After the San Sebastian Film Festival, the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival has joined the fray and decided to honour Johnny Depp, despite his ongoing controversial legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard. On August 10, the festival announced its intentions of showing the actor their support. The announcement was featured on the festival's official Instagram handle.

Johnny Depp to be honoured at Czech Karlovy Vary Film Festival

Karlovy Vary Film Festival recently announced their intentions to feature Johnny Depp as one of the stars for the festival. According to a report by THR, the festival will run from August 20 through 28 and will screen some of his recent productions namely Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan which Depp produced, and Andrew Levitas' biopic Minamata, in which he stars as W. Eugene Smith, the Life photojournalist who helped to uncover the large-scale mercury poisoning of Japan’s coastal communities in the early 1970s.

Karlovy Vary’s executive director Krystof Mucha and the festival’s artistic director Karel Och, in a statement, said:

We're incredibly honoured to welcome to the Festival an icon of contemporary cinema. We’ve admired Mr Depp for such a long time and are thrilled to bestow this honour on him.

The Czech Karlovy Vary Film Festival follows the lead of the Spanish San Sebastian film festival, which recently announced its plans to honour Depp with the Donostia Award, the film festival's highest accolade.

About Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's divorce controversy

Upon Johnny Depp's divorce with Amber Heard in 2017, the Aquaman actress was granted a $7 million settlement which she said she pledged to the ACLU and the Children's Hospital Los Angeles. While the two seemed to have settled their issues at the time, with Heard even announcing that their relationship was simply "passionate" but sometimes "volatile", in 2018 things took a turn.

In a sudden turn of events, Heard then wrote an op-ed piece claiming she had been a victim of domestic abuse. The Sun in the UK also called Depp a 'wife beater' because of which he sued the paper. However, after losing the libel, Depp lost several endorsements and much public support.

Depp also sued Amber Heard for her op-ed in The Washington Post for 50M, filing for defamation. Their case is scheduled to go to trial in Fairfax County, Virginia in April 2022.

Depp recently exited the role of dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the Harry Potter spinoff series, Fantastic Beasts, as he was asked to resign by the network. On the other hand, Amber Heard is slated to appear in Aquaman 2, along with Jason Momoa.

According to the report, MGM picked up Minamata for a US release but hasn't done so yet, leading director Levitas to claim the studio wants to "bury" the film because of the controversy surrounding its star.

IMAGE - AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.