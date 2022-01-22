Johnny Depp To Lead Maiwenn's Historical Film As Controversial French King Louis XV

Johnny Depp is all set to don the robes of French king Louis XV in his upcoming historical film. According to a report by Variety, the actor will feature as the controversial royal in a new film which will be helmed by French filmmaker Maiwenn. The film will go on floors this summer. The yet-to-be-titled film's exact plot details are still kept under wraps.

Johnny Depp to play French king Louis XV in an untitled film by Maiwenn

As per the report, the forthcoming film is being bankrolled by Pascal Caucheteux and Gregoire Sorlat's Paris-based Why Not Productions with Wild Bunch International will be handling world sales. Its filming will take place for three months on location across Parisian landmarks, mainly at the Versailles Palace.

Apart from helming the historical film, Maiwenn will also star alongside Depp as Countess Jeanne du Barry, Louis XV's final mistress. Louis XV, who was nicknamed 'the beloved' and reigned for 59 years, which was the longest in the history of France after that of Louis XIV. Paradoxically, Louis XV died as an unpopular king after being accused of corruption and debauchery.

The forthcoming film is the first time that Depp has signed on to since losing his libel case against a British tabloid in the month of November 2020. He previously sued the outlet after it called him a 'wife-beater', post his contentious split from now-ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Reportedly, after losing the case, Depp agreed to exit the role of dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the Harry Potter spinoff series, Fantastic Beasts. Mads Mikkelsen then replaced him as the villainous character in the franchise's forthcoming third instalment, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Depp, who will be playing the French king, lived in France for many years with Vanessa Paradis, with whom he has a daughter, Lily-Rose Depp. The period drama will mark a departure for Maiwenn, an actor-turned-filmmaker whose films are all contemporary and often personal. Her last film, DNA was a thought-provoking drama that was a part of Cannes 2020's Official Selection. Her previous film, Mon Roi had earned its star Emmanuelle Bercot a Best Actor Award at Cannes in the year 2015.

What's next on Johnny Depp's work front?

The actor was recently seen as the photographer, W Eugene Smith in Minamata, which he also co-produced. Even though the drama did not release in the US until last month, it premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival on February 21, 2020. Although he has fallen from Hollywood's good graces, Depp has not faced much backlash in Europe. He recently bagged honorary awards at the Karlovy Vary Festival and San Sebastian Film Festival. He was also celebrated at the Deauville American Film Festival, in the French Normandy in 2020.

