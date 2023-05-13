Johnny Depp To Make Directorial Return With Italian Painter Amedeo Modigliani's Biopic

Johnny Depp is all set to return to the director's chair with his new biopic, Modi. The film is based on Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani's life, who was popularly known as Modi among his friends. Depp will also co-produce the movie with Al Pacino and Barry Navidi.

The film, set to be presented to potential buyers at the Cannes Film Festival, has already secured an impressive cast. Riccardo Scamarcio will portray Modigliani, while Pierre Niney takes on the role of French artist Maurice Utrillo. Al Pacino himself will portray art collector Gangnat. Filming is scheduled to commence in Budapest later this year. The film will highlight how a turbulent 48 hours became a turning point in Modigliani's life and solidified his reputation as an artistic legend in Paris in 1916.

More about Depp's directorial

Johnny Depp, producing through his European production company IN.2 Films, expressed his enthusiasm over bringing this “universally human story” to the screen. Modi adds to Deep’s repertoire of European projects. He is also set to portray King Louis XV in the French director Maiwenn’s historical love story, Jeanne du Barry. The movie will have it world premiere at Cannes.

Barry Navidi, who has previously collaborated with Pacino on notable features such as The Merchant of Venice and Salomé, described Modi as a project dear to Pacino’s heart. He emphasised that the film focuses on a particular period in Modi’s life rather than being a comprehensive biography. Navidi expressed his long standing dream of working with Depp again.

As production is scheduled to commence in Europe in spring 2023, further casting announcements are expected. The film will be distributed globally by The Veterans. Fans of Depp’s directing work eagerly await the release of Modi and the opportunity to witness his return to the director’s chair, marking his first directorial venture since his 1997 film, The Brave.