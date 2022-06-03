Johnny Depp To Release Album With Jeff Beck After Winning Case Against Amber? All About It

Actor Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial is undoubtedly one of the most trending topics of discussion in recent times. The high-profile defamation case finally reached its concluding point on June 1 with the Jury ruling out the decision in Depp's favour.

With Johnny Depp emerging victorious in his six weeks-long trials, it seems like the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is back in action. After being spotted with musician Jeff Beck on the stage for a special performance, the latest reports suggest that Depp will be soon releasing a music video with his musician friend.

Johnny Depp will be releasing a music video with Jeff Beck

Actor Johnny Depp has gone through a lot of ups and downs over the past few weeks. But now, post the verdict it seems like the actor is focussing on his derailed career and is swiftly returning to showbiz. As per the reports by Deadline, on Thursday, Johnny Depp joined his guitarist friend Jeff Beck for eight songs, just a night after the duo was spotted celebrating Depp’s win in a Newcastle pub. While Depp did not talk much about the case, Beck was seen making remarks like "What a result."

Apart from this, Beck also spilled beans about Depp's next career move. The British guitarist said that the two will release an album together next month. He told the crowd-

"I met this guy five years ago and we’ve never stopped laughing since. We actually made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July."

Johnny Depp expresses his happiness after winning the case

Earlier on Thursday, Johnny Depp took to his Instagram and shared a post with a long note expressing his happiness over winning the case and revealing how 'humbled' he is after the Jury gave him his 'life back.'

"Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people, who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye", a part of the note read.

