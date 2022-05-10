Johnny Depp To Star As King Louis XV In New Film By French Director Maiwenn

Johnny Depp has been in the headlines ever since he landed in legal trouble with his ex-wife Amber Heard. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor filed a defamation suit against Heard after the latter wrote about domestic abuse in The Washington Post indirectly hinting at her turbulent relationship with Johnny Depp. Although she did not mention Depp's name in the op-ed, Depp claimed that it made him difficult to find work post that.

However, it is a great sigh of relief for the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, actor, as he has finally bagged his next project. Reportedly, Johnny Depp is all set to feature as King Louis XV in a new historical drama directed by French director Maiwenn.

Johnny Depp bags a new film by a French director

As per the reports of Deadline, Johnny Depp will be seen stepping into the shoes of King Louis XV in his forthcoming project with French director Maiwenn. Louis XV, also popularly Louis, was the King of France for 59 years until his death in 1774 when he was killed after the French Revolution. Reportedly along with Depp, the film will see Louis Garrel, Pierre Richard and Noemie Lvovsky taking on some pivotal roles. However, the plot of the period drama has been kept under the wraps.

For the unversed, Warner Bros. replaced Depp from the third instalment in their Fantastic Beasts franchise owing to the ongoing controversies. After Depp was shown the exit doors, Mads Mikkelsen was roped in to play the role. Depp’s last film was Andrew Levitas’ Minamata, in which he essayed the character of an American photographer named W. Eugene Smith.

More about the French film based on King Louis XV

Reportedly, the cast and crew of the film will kickstart the movie this summer and it will be filmed at the Palace of Versailles and around different locations in Paris. As reported by Deadline, the film will be produced by Why Not Productions in Paris. Wild Bunch International will handle global sales and will introduce the project to buyers at the Cannes Market in Berlin next month. The new project will also mark Depp’s French debut who is well versed in the language.

Image: AP