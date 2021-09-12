Johnny Depp Transforms Into His Captain Jack Sparrow Avatar Once Again For THIS Reason

Johnny Depp is widely popular for his portrayal of Pirate Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney's adventure film franchise Pirates of the Caribbean. The actor last played the character in the 2017 movie Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Depp recently turned into Jack Sparrow again for a young fan at the Deauville American Film Festival in France.

Johnny Depp channels his inner Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp recently attended the screening of his movie City Of Lies at the Deauville American Film Festival in France. A video of Depp's interaction with a young fan has been capturing netizens' hearts on social media. A video shared on Instagram by an internet user, shows Johnny Depp meeting her young son, who is dressed up as Captain Jack Sparrow. Depp is also seen holding a sign with a drawing of the character along with a message that reads, "Johnny I love you." Depp is then seen talking to the young fan in the voice of Jack Sparrow. He says, "Have you ever seen what you look like?. Because I know that when I look like that, I look different but I look the same. You look the same, even though you’re much older than I am."

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's lawsuit

In June 2018, Depp brought a lawsuit in the UK against the Sun, which had called him a 'wife-beater' in an April 2018 article. The case had a highly publicized trial in July 2020, with both Depp and Heard testifying for several days. In November 2020, the High Court of Justice ruled that 12 of the 14 incidents of violence claimed by Heard were 'substantially true'. The court rejected Depp's claim of a hoax and accepted the allegations that Heard had made against Depp.

In early 2019, Depp sued Heard for defamation over an article, she wrote about her experiences of leaving an abusive relationship, which was published by the Washington Post in December 2018. Depp alleged that Heard had been the abuser and that her allegations constituted a hoax against him. Heard denied Depp's claims. The case is scheduled to go to trial in 2022. In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Depp said that he was being boycotted by the Hollywood industry and called his fall from the industry an 'absurdity of media mathematics.'

