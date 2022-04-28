Johnny Depp Trial: Over 2 Million Sign Petition To Remove Amber Heard From 'Aquaman 2'

Johnny Depp is currently in the midst of a legal battle with Amber Heard after he filed a defamation suit against her for an article she wrote on domestic violence in The Washington Post. Some explosive comments and claims have been made by both parties during the trial and have become the talk of the town. Heard recently shot for her role in Aquaman 2, in which she plays Aquaman’s love interest, Mera, and netizens have launched a petition to remove her from the upcoming film.

Netizens launch petition to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2

According to a recent report by the Independent, a petition was launched online, to remove Amber Heard from Aquaman 2, amid the ongoing trial. The petition has reportedly reached two million signatures and the film is scheduled to release in March 2023. The petition, however, aims at getting a whopping three Million signatures. The petition was launched by fans who believe Heard 'systematically crusaded to ruin Depp in Hollywood'. This comes after Johnny Depp hailed a defamation suit against Heard for her article on domestic violence, which he claims made it difficult for him to bag roles in the industry. However, Heard maintains that she did not mention his name in her piece in The Washington Post.

Jason Momoa, who stars as the lead character in Aquaman, recently became the talk of the town in the wake of the legal battle between his co-star and her ex, Depp. He made headlines when it appeared that he was picking sides in the trial, and followed Depp on social media. Netizens were over the moon after the actor did this and hailed him as they took it as a sign that he was showing solidarity with Depp.

Johnny Depp recently took the stand and testified against Heard as he revealed he injured his finger while in a heated situation with her. He mentioned he was 'not allowed to have a voice' and alleged that she threw a large bottle at him, which made contact with his hand and 'shattered everywhere'. According to CNN, he said-

"I was not allowed to be right, not allowed to have a voice. She threw the large bottle and it made contact [with his hand] and shattered everywhere. Then I looked down and realized that the tip of my finger had been severed. "I don't know what I nervous breakdown feels like, but that's probably the closest I had ever been."

Image: Twitter/@edgeygfx, @neizlesemsimdi