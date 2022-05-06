Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard: Statements Issued After Heard's Testimony In Defamation Trial

After Amber Heard's shocking testimony on the stand in a Virginia courtroom on Thursday, wherein she accused Johnny Depp of sexual assault, the attorneys of both the actors have issued statements.

Johnny Depp's counsel stated that Heard "delivered the performance of her life" while giving her testimony. While doing so, Depp's attorney added that they will highlight the fallacies in Heard's testimonies in the upcoming cross-examination, as per People.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard issue statements

A spokesperson of Depp told People, "While Ms Heard's stories have continued to grow new and convenient details, Mr Depp's recollections have remained exactly the same throughout the six painful years since her first allegations were made. His truth, the truth, is the same no matter the environment in which it has been presented. The upcoming cross-examination from Mr Depp's team will be most telling, and will certainly highlight the many fallacies Ms Heard has now attempted to pass off as fact throughout her convoluted testimony".

To this, Heard's representative said that the defamation suit filed by Depp is 'falling apart'. The spokesperson further added that Depp's team has 'panicked' and is 'fighting tooth and nail' to prevent more explosive evidence to come forth in the public's eyes. Heard's counsel also spoke about Depp's behaviour throughout the trial calling him 'pitiful'.

The spokesperson concluded, "Mr Depp's behaviour in this trial has been as pitiful as it was in their marriage. Apparently, they feel they must double-down on their demonstrably losing two-part strategy: distract the jury and demonize the victim."

Heard and Depp tied the knot back in 2015 and broke up only a year later in 2016. Amber Heard sought a domestic restraining order against Depp accusing him of abuse. Depp has maintained to deny Heard's claim. The duo settled their divorce in August 2016.

Later, it was Johnny Depp who first sued ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation after the latter wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post. In the opinion piece, Heard referred to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse". Although she did not identify Depp in her op-ed, he sued Heard for damaging his personal and professional life. After more than a year of the legal battle, Amber Heard countersued Depp alleging that he defamed her when his attorneys released statements calling her allegations of abuse a hoax.

(Image: AP)