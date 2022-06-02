Johnny Depp Was Not Present In The Courtroom During Final Verdict? Here's Why

After witnessing several twists and turns, actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard's defamation case finally came to an end with the Jury ruling out the verdict in Depp's favour. The jurors also awarded the Pirates of the Caribbean actor $15 million in damages.

The defamation suit came after Heard wrote about domestic abuse in The Washington Post, indirectly hinting at her turbulent relationship with Johnny Depp. As per reports, Depp was not in court when the verdict came out and he emerged victorious in the legal battle. Here's why the Dark Shadows actor was absent during the final verdict.

Johnny Depp was absent during his final verdict due to THIS reason

As per the reports of People, the decision was announced at 3 p.m in the Virginia courthouse. Ahead of the verdict, a close source to Johnny Depp opened up about his absence in the court and revealed, "Due to previously scheduled work commitments made before the trial, Mr Depp will not be physically present for today's 3 p.m. verdict and will be watching from the United Kingdom."

A spokesperson of Heard criticising Depp's absence, stated, "Your presence shows where your priorities are. Johnny Depp plays the guitar in the U.K. while Amber Heard waits for a verdict in Virginia. Depp is taking his snickering and lack of seriousness on tour."

However, Heard was physically present at the courthouse in person during the final verdict. For the unversed, Depp and Heard each testified for days during the televised trial with dozens of witnesses testifying in the case, including Hollywood celebs, bodyguards, agents, doctors, entertainment industry specialists, friends and relatives.

Johnny Depp expresses his happiness after winning the case

On Thursday, Johnny Depp took to his Instagram and shared a post with a long note expressing his happiness over winning the case and revealing how 'humbled' he is after the Jury gave him his 'life back.'

Take a look at the post here-

