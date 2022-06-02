Johnny Depp's Attorneys Thank Jury Following Final Verdict In Defamation Trial; 'Grateful'

Actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard's high-profile defamation trial finally reached its concluding point on June 1 with the Jury ruling in Depp's favour. The Virginia panel concluded that Heard's 2018 article on the "sexual assault" she had experienced was defamatory to Depp and was written with malicious intent, rendering her guilty of libel. Morever, the jurors also awarded the Pirates of the Caribbean star $15 million in damages for the same.

Post the verdict, both Depp and Heard issued statements on their respective social media handles, expressing their take on the matter. Meanwhile, Johnny Depp's legal team also celebrated the victory and thanked the jury for their 'careful deliberation.'

Johnny Depp's attorneys thank the jury for the verdict

The jury members in the Virginia court sided with Depp while announcing the final verdict. As per the reports of E!, Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez, who was widely recognised during the trial's live streaming, expressed happiness on the verdict and stated-

"Today’s verdict confirms what we have said from the beginning – that the claims against Johnny Depp are defamatory and unsupported by any evidence. We are grateful, so grateful to the jury for their careful deliberation."

Johnny's other attorney, Benjamin Chew, who was seen hugging the actor earlier during the trial's closing arguments, opened up on the final verdict and said-

"We are also most pleased that the trial has resonated for so many people in the public who value truth and justice. Now that the jury has reached its conclusive verdict, it's time to turn the page and look to the future",

More about Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's Defamation Trial

The defamation trial lasted for almost six weeks and for the final verdict, only Amber Heard was in attendance at the court. But later, Depp expressed his happiness with a long note on his Instagram handle. The defamation suit came after Heard wrote about domestic abuse in The Washington Post indirectly hinting at her turbulent relationship with Johnny Depp.

