Johnny Depp's Birthday: Five Of The Oscar-nominated Actor's Most Iconic Films To Watch

Hollywood actor John Christopher Depp II, popularly known as Johnny Depp is celebrating his 58th birthday today, on June 9. The American actor, producer, and musician started his career way back in 1984 and is one of the most successful actors today with ten Golden Globe nominations and three Academy Award nominations as well. The actor became a teen idol after his role in the series 21 Jump Street and shot to global fame with The Pirates of the Caribbean film series.

Johnny Depp's movies

The Pirates of the Caribbean

Pirates of the Caribbean is a series of fantasy swashbuckler films and follows the adventures of Captain Jack Sparrow, played on screen by Johnny Depp. The film series started in 2003 with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, which garnered a very positive response from audiences and critics alike. The five films in the series till now are The Curse of the Black Pearl, Dead Man's Chest, World's End, On Stranger Tides, and Dead Men Tell No Tales. It is the 14th-highest-grossing film series of all time and is the first film franchise to produce two or more movies that grossed over $1 billion.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is a 2005 musical fantasy film directed by Tim Burton and based on the 1964 British novel of the same name by Roald Dahl. The film stars Johnny Depp as Willy Wonka, the owner of the Wonka Factory. The storyline follows Charlie as he wins a contest along with four other children and is led by Wonka on a tour of his chocolate factory.

Ed Wood

Ed Wood is a 1994 American biographical comedy-drama film directed and produced by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp as the eponymous cult filmmaker. The film revolves around the period in the filmmaker's life when he made his best-known films as well as his relationship with actor Bela Lugosi, played by Martin Landau. The movie is considered a cult classic and went on to win two Academy Awards including Best Supporting Actor for Landau and Best Makeup for Rick Baker.

Alice in Wonderland

Alice in Wonderland is a 2010 American live-action/animated dark fantasy adventure film directed by Tim Burton. The film starred Johnny Depp, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Crispin Glover among others, and revolved around the story of a nineteen-year-old Alice Kingsleigh, who is told that she can restore the White Queen to her throne, with the help of the Mad Hatter. She is the only one who can slay the Jabberwocky, a dragon-like creature that is controlled by the Red Queen and terrorizes Underland's inhabitants.

Donnie Brasco

Donnie Brasco is a 1997 American crime drama film directed by Mike Newell, and starring Al Pacino and Johnny Depp. The film is based on the 1988 nonfiction book Donnie Brasco: My Undercover Life in the Mafia by Joseph D. Pistone, and Richard Woodley. The movie revolves around the true story of Pistone, portrayed by Depp, an FBI undercover agent who infiltrated the Bonanno crime family in New York City during the 1970s, under the alias Donnie Brasco.

