Johnny Depp's Co-star Eva Green Lends Support To Actor Amid Trial With Amber Heard

Actor Johnny Depp's legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard has witnessed several ups and downs, with both sides putting forward their stand. While The Pirates of the Caribbean actor's ex-girlfriend, Ellen Barkin earlier testified, dwelling on their past relationship and sharing details about his behavioural pattern along with his ex-pal testifying the same, Depp's co-star Eva Green recently lent him support through a social media post.

Eva Green extends her support to Johnny Depp amid trial

Eva Green is among the actors who worked with Johnny Depp in the 2012 film Dark Shadows. She recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a memorable picture of herself with Jonny Depp in which they both can be seen smiling for the camera. In the caption, Eva Green expressed her personal opinion on the ongoing defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp by siding with the latter. She mentioned that she doesn't have any doubt about Depp emerging as a winner with his good name and wonderful heart while adding how his life would be then better than it was for him and this family. The caption read, "I have no doubt Johnny will emerge with his good name and wonderful heart revealed to the world, and life will be better than it ever was for him and his family" (sic) Take a look-

The moment Eva Green posted on Instagram, numerous Johnny Depp fans took to the comments section and expressed their reactions to the ongoing defamation trial. One user wrote, 'He'll get the justice he deserves and we know that!!!!' while another one thanked the actor for supporting Depp by stating 'Thanks for supporting him, you are my fav actress and him fav actor. It's such a true comment, 1000% agree.' Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Eva Green's latest Instagram post-

In the recent development, the Aquaman star's agent reveal how she lost out on several job opportunities amid the online backlash over her alleged abuse of Depp. According to Variety, Heard's agent at WME, Jessica Kovacevic, was among the last witnesses called by the actor's attorneys to testify. Jessica revealed that while Aquaman's overarching success should've paved way for more opportunities for Heard, the actor ended up only starring in Aquaman 2 and an independent film In the Fire, in the last two years. The agent went on to mention that Heard was also dropped from an Amazon film with Gael Garcia Bernal.

Image: Instagram/@evagreenweb